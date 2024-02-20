Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 34.65% to Rs 43244.25 crore

Net profit of Food Corporation of India rose 3.87% to Rs 760.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 731.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.65% to Rs 43244.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 66169.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.43244.2566169.721.841.13795.43745.67760.18731.85760.18731.85