Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales decline 34.65% to Rs 43244.25 crore
Net profit of Food Corporation of India rose 3.87% to Rs 760.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 731.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.65% to Rs 43244.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 66169.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales43244.2566169.72 -35 OPM %1.841.13 -PBDT795.43745.67 7 PBT760.18731.85 4 NP760.18731.85 4
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

