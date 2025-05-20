Foods & Inns consolidated net profit rises 338.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 397.33 croreNet profit of Foods & Inns rose 338.43% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 397.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 345.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.16% to Rs 41.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 992.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1020.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales397.33345.22 15 992.081020.13 -3 OPM %12.0110.93 -11.7011.78 - PBDT35.1024.08 46 70.5080.81 -13 PBT29.7120.05 48 49.7864.41 -23 NP22.935.23 338 41.9236.72 14
