Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 24.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 24.87% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 64.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.64.3757.4118.2223.2212.0113.608.0410.025.597.44

