Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 24.87% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 64.37 croreNet profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 24.87% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 64.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales64.3757.41 12 OPM %18.2223.22 -PBDT12.0113.60 -12 PBT8.0410.02 -20 NP5.597.44 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST