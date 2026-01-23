Friday, January 23, 2026 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 24.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 64.37 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 24.87% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 64.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales64.3757.41 12 OPM %18.2223.22 -PBDT12.0113.60 -12 PBT8.0410.02 -20 NP5.597.44 -25

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

