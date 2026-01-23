Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit declines 42.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.96% to Rs 21.11 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 42.91% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.96% to Rs 21.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.21.1127.0531.9336.606.6610.233.997.533.105.43

