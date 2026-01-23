Friday, January 23, 2026 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit declines 42.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 21.96% to Rs 21.11 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 42.91% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.96% to Rs 21.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales21.1127.05 -22 OPM %31.9336.60 -PBDT6.6610.23 -35 PBT3.997.53 -47 NP3.105.43 -43

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

