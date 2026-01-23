360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 42.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.37% to Rs 446.73 crore

Net profit of 360 One Prime rose 42.16% to Rs 141.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 99.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.37% to Rs 446.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 305.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.446.73305.2095.6693.48177.85127.25176.83126.49141.3499.42

