360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 42.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 46.37% to Rs 446.73 crore

Net profit of 360 One Prime rose 42.16% to Rs 141.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 99.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.37% to Rs 446.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 305.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales446.73305.20 46 OPM %95.6693.48 -PBDT177.85127.25 40 PBT176.83126.49 40 NP141.3499.42 42

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

