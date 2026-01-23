IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 90.87% in the December 2025 quarter
Total Operating Income decline 11.15% to Rs 11372.88 croreNet profit of IndusInd Bank declined 90.87% to Rs 127.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1402.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 11.15% to Rs 11372.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12800.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income11372.8812800.77 -11 OPM %46.4155.27 -PBDT173.851857.02 -91 PBT173.851857.02 -91 NP127.981402.33 -91
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST