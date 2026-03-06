Force Motors drops as SEBI seeks details on past financial results

Force Motors declined 3.55% to Rs 21,000 after the company said it had received an email from market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), seeking information to certain financial results and other crucial details.

The said announcement was made during market hours on 5 March 2026. In the previous session, the stock had jumped 1.43% due to broader market rally.

In an email dated 4 March 2026, SEBI sought information regarding the companys unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The regulator also requested details such as chronology of event, details of insiders, MIS, details of designated persons, extract of structured digital database etc.

Additionally, SEBI sought information related to the companys unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. The regulator also asked the company to provide details with respect to significant price movement from 15th February, 2024 to 20th February, 2024.

The company said there is no material impact on the financial operations at this stage and it will submit a suitable reply to SEBI in this regard within the permissible timeline.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 252.1% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 406.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 115.34 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 12.7% to Rs 2,128.56 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,889.49 crore in Q3 FY25.

