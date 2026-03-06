NSE SME Striders Impex listing begins with a wobble

Striders Impex traded at Rs 66.50 on the NSE, a discount of 7.64% compared with the issue price of Rs 72.

The scrip was listed at Rs 70, a discount of 2.78%% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 70 and a low of Rs 66.50. About 5.71 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Striders Impex's IPO was subscribed 1.97 times. The issue opened for bidding 26 February 2026 and it closed 02 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 71 to Rs 72 per share.

The IPO comprised 50,40,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 45,31,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 5,08,800 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.52% from 95.49% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of working capital requirements in india, investment in striders FZ LLC, wholly owned subsidiary, to fund its working capital requirements, investment in a newly wholly owned subsidiary in mainland UAE to fund its working capital requirements, repayment of loans, general corporate purposes and to meet public issue expenses.

Ahead of the IPO, Striders Impex on 25 February 2026, raised Rs 10.32 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.33 lakh shares at Rs 72 per share to 4 anchor investors.

Striders Impex operates in the licensing, brand development and distribution of toys and childrens consumer merchandise, offering end-to-end solutions that cover product design, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution across multiple retail channels in India and select global markets. Alongside licensed products, the company has developed a portfolio of proprietary brands such as Pugs at Play, Furry Pals, Gurliez, Fanster, Beezy Kits, Minds at Play, SHDZ, Boujee and Striders. These in-house intellectual properties are built using market research and consumer insights to strengthen brand value, enhance margins and diversify its product offerings, while its asset-light and scalable model supports expansion in the global toy and merchandise ecosystem. As on 31 December 2025, the company had a total of 36 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 37.85 crore and net profit of Rs 2.62 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.

