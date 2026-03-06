Vishal Mega Mart allots 1.15 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 1,15,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each under ESOP. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,73,00,28,060 consisting of 4,67,30,02,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,73,11,78,060 consisting of 4,67,31,17,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

