Friday, March 06, 2026 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Mega Mart allots 1.15 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 1.15 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 1,15,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each under ESOP. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,73,00,28,060 consisting of 4,67,30,02,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,73,11,78,060 consisting of 4,67,31,17,806 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services gains after bagging 3-year deal from Blue Star

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services gains after bagging 3-year deal from Blue Star

ITCONS E-Solutions gains on inking pact with APEXGCC consulting for GCC support services

ITCONS E-Solutions gains on inking pact with APEXGCC consulting for GCC support services

Mazagon Dock jumps after clarification on reported Rs 99,000 crore defence deal

Mazagon Dock jumps after clarification on reported Rs 99,000 crore defence deal

Dr Reddy's Lab gets EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam facility

Dr Reddy's Lab gets EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance