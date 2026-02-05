Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Force Motors gains as Q3 PAT soars 252% YoY to Rs 406 cr

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Force Motors rose 3.38% to Rs 20,741.30 after the company reported a 252.1% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 406.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 115.34 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 12.7% to Rs 2,128.56 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,889.49 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 331.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 177.15 crore a year ago, aided by exceptional items of Rs 211.24 crore comprising government incentives, partly offset by labour coderelated employee benefits liabilities.

 

Total expenses rose 5.48% year on year to Rs 1,827.43 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 167.45 crore (up 27.35% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 0.16 crore (down 96.12% YoY) during the period under review.

In a separate filing, the company announced plans to fully acquire Veera Tanneries by March 31, 2026. The proposed acquisition marks a strategic expansion move for the automotive manufacturer, signaling diversification beyond its core automotive business, with a clear timeline set for completion of the full buyout.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

