Force Motors gains as Q3 PAT soars 252% YoY to Rs 406 cr
Force Motors rose 3.38% to Rs 20,741.30 after the company reported a 252.1% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 406.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 115.34 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Revenue from operations rose 12.7% to Rs 2,128.56 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,889.49 crore in Q3 FY25.
The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 331.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 177.15 crore a year ago, aided by exceptional items of Rs 211.24 crore comprising government incentives, partly offset by labour coderelated employee benefits liabilities.
Total expenses rose 5.48% year on year to Rs 1,827.43 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expense stood at Rs 167.45 crore (up 27.35% YoY), while finance costs were at Rs 0.16 crore (down 96.12% YoY) during the period under review.
In a separate filing, the company announced plans to fully acquire Veera Tanneries by March 31, 2026. The proposed acquisition marks a strategic expansion move for the automotive manufacturer, signaling diversification beyond its core automotive business, with a clear timeline set for completion of the full buyout.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:51 AM IST