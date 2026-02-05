Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 2.65%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Spikes 2.65%

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 2.65% today to trade at Rs 471.25. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.49% to quote at 29164.89. The index is up 3.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd increased 2.37% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.8% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 14.73 % over last one year compared to the 7.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 2.09% over last one month compared to 3.34% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.54% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 48018 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 508.45 on 05 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 287.55 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

