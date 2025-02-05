Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors rallies after total sales rises 20% YoY in Jan'25

Force Motors rallies after total sales rises 20% YoY in Jan'25

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Force Motors jumped 6.05% to Rs 6,761 after the company's total sales jumped 20.34% to 3,597 units in January 2025 compared with 2,989 units sold in January 2024.

The domestic sales stood at 3,493 units in January 2025, up 75.97% MoM and up 39.27% YoY.

In January 2025, exports stood at 104 units, reflecting a YoY decline of 78.37% and a MoM increase of 103.92%.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.83% to Rs 135.02 crore on 7.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,941.33 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Info Edge gains as board OKs 1:5 stock split

Info Edge gains as board OKs 1:5 stock split

Kirloskar Ferrous Q3 PAT slides 48% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Kirloskar Ferrous Q3 PAT slides 48% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Parag Milk Foods rises after decent Q3 performance

Parag Milk Foods rises after decent Q3 performance

Indices trade near flat line; media shares in demand

Indices trade near flat line; media shares in demand

Happiest Minds Tech records PAT of Rs 50 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin at 21.1%

Happiest Minds Tech records PAT of Rs 50 crore in Q3; EBITDA margin at 21.1%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon