Forex reserves hit record high yet again

Feb 02 2026
Indias foreign exchange reserves hit a fresh record high in the week ended January 23, rising due to a sharp gain in gold holdings and foreign currency assets, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India.The countrys forex reserves jumped by USD 8.053 billion during the week to USD 709.413 billion, surpassing the earlier peak of USD 704.89 billion recorded in September 2024.

Feb 02 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

