Fractal Analytics climbs on GenAI platform launch

Fractal Analytics rose 2.17% to Rs 813.70 after the company announced the launch of its new enterprise-grade generative AI platform, 'LLM Studio', signalling its deeper push into scalable AI solutions for businesses.

The company said LLM Studio is designed to help enterprises build, customise, deploy and manage domain-specific language models using open-source frameworks and NVIDIA's AI infrastructure. The platform will be showcased at NVIDIA GTC 2026, a key global event for AI and accelerated computing.

At its core, LLM Studio brings together two modules. AutoLLM enables businesses to create smaller, task-specific models with capabilities such as model selection, synthetic data generation and benchmarking. LLMOps, on the other hand, focuses on deployment, monitoring and governance across the model lifecycle.

Fractal highlighted that enterprises are increasingly moving beyond one-size-fits-all large language models and are seeking solutions that offer better control, cost predictability and reliability in production. The platform aims to address these needs by allowing organisations to build proprietary models grounded in their own data, thereby reducing hallucinations and improving output accuracy.

Built on NVIDIA's ecosystem, including NeMo for model development and NIM microservices for deployment, the platform is designed to standardise AI operations across cloud environments while reducing the need for custom builds.

Fractal Analytics, a global enterprise AI company, serves Fortune 500 clients and continues to expand its capabilities in AI-driven decision-making, with a growing focus on production-ready, enterprise-scale applications.

The company reported 10.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.60 crore on 20.8% increase in net sales 854.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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