Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fratelli Vineyards reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Sales decline 73.10% to Rs 31.92 crore

Net Loss of Fratelli Vineyards reported to Rs 10.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 73.10% to Rs 31.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.03% to Rs 302.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 451.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.92118.64 -73 302.10451.07 -33 OPM %-34.24-0.16 --2.016.36 - PBDT-12.93-3.07 -321 -15.3918.85 PL PBT-14.55-4.81 -202 -22.6912.25 PL NP-10.95-0.54 -1928 -13.98-0.15 -9220

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Global Surfaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 32.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 32.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Navkar Urbanstructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Navkar Urbanstructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ishan Dyes and chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ishan Dyes and chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sizemasters Technology standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sizemasters Technology standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon