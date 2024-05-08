Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.01% to Rs 117.21 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 44.50% to Rs 15.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.33% to Rs 346.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 30.08% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.01% to Rs 117.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.