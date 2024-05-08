KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.14% to Rs 2.42 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 489.74% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 78.96% to Rs 9.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) declined 72.73% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.14% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.