Frontier Springs gains on Rs 93 crore air spring order

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Frontier Springs rallied 8.18% to Rs 3,834 after the company announced it had secured an order worth Rs 92.6 crore from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, and Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli, for the supply of air spring assemblies.

The order is scheduled to be executed over the upcoming quarters.

Frontier Springs is mainly engaged in the production of L.H.B. Springs and Hot Coiled Compression Springs and Forging items for Wagon, Locomotives and carriages

The company's net profit jumped 130.9% to Rs 11.66 crore, while revenue from operations rose 58.8% to Rs 70.08 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

