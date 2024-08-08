Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit rises 58.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 5.20 croreNet profit of Tilak Ventures rose 58.72% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.205.13 1 OPM %25.589.94 -PBDT2.311.46 58 PBT2.311.46 58 NP1.731.09 59
