Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit rises 58.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Tilak Ventures rose 58.72% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.205.1325.589.942.311.462.311.461.731.09