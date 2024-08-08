Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit rises 58.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 5.20 crore
Net profit of Tilak Ventures rose 58.72% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.205.13 1 OPM %25.589.94 -PBDT2.311.46 58 PBT2.311.46 58 NP1.731.09 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Olympics 2024: Algerians rally behind gold as Khelif advances to final

Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities poised for lower opening ahead of RBI rate decision today

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

Hunter Biden hired by Romanian to 'influence' US agencies: Prosecutors

Ukraine penetrates Russia's southern border, triggering fierce clashes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon