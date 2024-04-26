G G Engineering standalone net profit rises 1.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 206.54% to Rs 76.42 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 10.47% to Rs 7.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.03% to Rs 212.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of G G Engineering rose 1.86% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 206.54% to Rs 76.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.76.4224.93212.1199.5710.00-0.243.72-2.388.625.2910.458.878.095.2610.308.765.475.377.107.93