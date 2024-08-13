BNR Udyog standalone net profit declines 95.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.62% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of BNR Udyog declined 95.35% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 47.62% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.