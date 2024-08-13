BNR Udyog standalone net profit declines 95.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.62% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of BNR Udyog declined 95.35% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 47.62% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.620.42 48 OPM %33.877.14 -PBDT0.224.11 -95 PBT0.194.09 -95 NP0.194.09 -95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content