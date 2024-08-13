Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.59% to Rs 15.82 croreNet profit of Deco-Mica declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.59% to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.8216.24 -3 OPM %3.105.23 -PBDT0.460.52 -12 PBT0.170.16 6 NP0.100.11 -9
