G K P Printing &amp; Packaging standalone net profit declines 93.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 61.92% to Rs 5.40 crore
Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging declined 93.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 61.92% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.4014.18 -62 OPM %2.591.97 -PBDT0.160.30 -47 PBT0.010.19 -95 NP0.010.15 -93
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

