Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) Ltd Falls 4.15%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.01%

GAIL (India) Ltd Falls 4.15%, BSE Oil & Gas index Drops 1.01%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 10.21% over last one month compared to 6.67% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX

GAIL (India) Ltd lost 4.15% today to trade at Rs 171.1. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 1.01% to quote at 24987.2. The index is down 6.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 2.54% and Reliance Industries Ltd lost 0.78% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 12.62 % over last one year compared to the 9.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

GAIL (India) Ltd has lost 10.21% over last one month compared to 6.67% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 87518 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.04 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 246.35 on 31 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 163.35 on 28 Jan 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel Ltd Surges 2.65%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.29%

Bharti Airtel Ltd Surges 2.65%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.29%

Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2379.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2379.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 18.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 18.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Redington announces divestment of Paynet in Turkey

Redington announces divestment of Paynet in Turkey

Raymond inks joint development agreement for residential project in Mahim, Mumbai

Raymond inks joint development agreement for residential project in Mahim, Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEStock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks to Watch todayRBI MPC Rate Cut PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi Elections 2025 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon