Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 2,369 crore

GAIL Q1 PAT slides 26% YoY to Rs 2,369 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

GAIL (India)'s consolidated net profit declined 25.56% to Rs 2,369.20 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,182.93 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 1.64% year on year (YoY) to Rs 35,310.68 in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3,028.84 crore in first quarter of FY26, down 26.37% YoY.

The companys revenue from natural gas marketing segment was at Rs 34,788.68 crore (down 0.62% YoY), city gas segment stood at Rs 1,719.42 crore (up 28.28% YoY) and LPG and liquid hydrocarbons segment income was at Rs 1,105.40 crore (down 5.56% YoY) during the quarter.

 

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairman & managing director, GAIL said that, the company has incurred a capex of Rs 3,176 crore during the current quarter, mainly on pipelines, petrochemicals, equity contribution to JVs, etc.

Also Read

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer out

James Cameron drops 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer, meet deadly new villain

EpiqVision Mini EF-21W and EF-22N

Epson launches EpiqVision Mini laser projectors in India from Rs 99,999

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades higher, Nifty tests 24,700; SMID gain; pharma, realty indices up 1%

Manipur Protest

Ethnic clash leaves farmlands abandoned in Manipur, threatens livelihoods

Amit Shah, Home Minister

3 terrorists killed in Op Mahadev linked to Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah

Gupta also informed that GAIL has got PNGRBs authorization for capacity expansion of Jamnagar-Loni LPG pipeline from 3.25 MMTPA to 6.5 MMTPA involving an estimated capex of Rs 5,000 crore & is expected to be completed within 3 Years. This project will cut down on CO₂ emissions significantly & reduce road mishaps and leaks.

GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc.

Shares of GAIL (lndia) rose 1.03% to Rs 182.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Xpro India slumps after Q1 PAT drops over 69% YoY to Rs 4.3 crore

Xpro India slumps after Q1 PAT drops over 69% YoY to Rs 4.3 crore

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index continues to edge higher

Reserve Bank of India Digital Payments Index continues to edge higher

Euro crashes as trade deal optimism fizzles, EUR/INR under 101 mark

Euro crashes as trade deal optimism fizzles, EUR/INR under 101 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon