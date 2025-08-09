Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 8.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.37% to Rs 20.74 croreNet profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 8.98% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.37% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.7423.40 -11 OPM %18.9517.65 -PBDT3.273.55 -8 PBT3.113.41 -9 NP2.332.56 -9
