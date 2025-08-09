Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 8.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 8.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 11.37% to Rs 20.74 crore

Net profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 8.98% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.37% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.7423.40 -11 OPM %18.9517.65 -PBDT3.273.55 -8 PBT3.113.41 -9 NP2.332.56 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 51.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 51.16% in the June 2025 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2025 quarter

CitiPort Financial Services standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Cupid Q1 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Cupid Q1 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Pan Electronics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Pan Electronics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

HLV reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

HLV reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon