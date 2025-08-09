Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 51.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 138.31 croreNet profit of Vraj Iron & Steel declined 51.16% to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 138.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales138.31114.60 21 OPM %9.5618.39 -PBDT15.2821.82 -30 PBT10.0620.52 -51 NP7.5915.54 -51
