Galaxy Cloud Kitchens standalone net profit declines 99.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.02% to Rs 10.62 croreNet profit of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens declined 99.56% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 85.02% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.625.74 85 OPM %10.0851.74 -PBDT0.582.47 -77 PBT0.252.38 -89 NP0.012.26 -100
