Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 32.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 66.80 croreNet profit of Acknit Industries declined 32.21% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 66.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66.8062.39 7 OPM %5.496.94 -PBDT2.683.72 -28 PBT1.922.92 -34 NP1.412.08 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content