Craftsman Automation rises as Q1 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Craftsman Automation rises as Q1 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Craftsman Automation added 4.19% to Rs 6,482.95 after its consolidated net profit jumped 30.85% to Rs 69.6 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 53.19 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 54.97% year on year to Rs 1,784 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 93.71 crore in Q1 FY26, up 16.10% from Rs 80.71 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rose 56.87% to Rs 1,687.23 crore in quarter ended 30 June 2025. The cost of sales and services was at Rs 1,028.3 crore (up 61.07% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 144.38 crore (up 95.55% YoY) during the quarter.

 

The company's revenue from Powertrain stood at Rs 496.41 crore (up 19.23% YoY), revenue from Aluminium Products was at Rs 1,071.28 crore (up 102.82% YoY) and revenue from Industrial & Engineering stood at Rs 216.31 crore (up 4.65% YoY) in Q1 FY26.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit rose 23.03% to Rs 39.74 crore on 21.13% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,043.65 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments, namely automotive powertrain and others, automotive aluminum products, and industrial and engineering.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

