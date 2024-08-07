Business Standard
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit declines 31.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Sales decline 7.06% to Rs 994.82 crore
Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) declined 31.11% to Rs 30.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.06% to Rs 994.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1070.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales994.821070.36 -7 OPM %6.067.86 -PBDT52.3871.81 -27 PBT46.0267.09 -31 NP30.8344.75 -31
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

