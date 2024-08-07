Sicagen India consolidated net profit rises 26.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.55% to Rs 232.26 croreNet profit of Sicagen India rose 26.32% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.55% to Rs 232.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 166.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales232.26166.43 40 OPM %3.995.07 -PBDT8.687.17 21 PBT6.395.05 27 NP4.803.80 26
