Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 1.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 201.01 croreNet profit of Saksoft rose 1.75% to Rs 25.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 201.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales201.01183.47 10 OPM %17.4318.83 -PBDT36.5835.59 3 PBT33.5832.88 2 NP25.5925.15 2
