Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 1.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 201.01 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 1.75% to Rs 25.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 201.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.