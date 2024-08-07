Business Standard
Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 1.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 201.01 crore
Net profit of Saksoft rose 1.75% to Rs 25.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 201.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 183.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales201.01183.47 10 OPM %17.4318.83 -PBDT36.5835.59 3 PBT33.5832.88 2 NP25.5925.15 2
First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

