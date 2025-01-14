Business Standard

Tera Software hits the roof on bagging Rs 5,049 cr order for BharatNet Project

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Tera Software was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 194.95 after the company said that its consortium led by ITI, received an advance work order (AWO) from the BharatNet project worth Rs 5,049 crore.

The project involves the design, supply, construction, installation, upgrade, operation, and maintenance of the Middle Mile Network across Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Andaman & Nicobar.

The BharatNet Phase-3 Project is aimed at the development (creation, upgradation, and operation & maintenance) of the Middle Mile Network under the Design, Build, Operate, and Maintain (DBOM) model to provide services to 2,50,000 Gram Panchayats.

Tera Softwares current market capitalisation on the BSE stands at Rs 243.92 crore.

 

Tera Software provides services in e-government and the development of enterprise information systems for sales tax/GST, public distribution system, registration, education, road transport, electricity billing, UIDAI (Aadhaar), and NPR (National Population Register). TSL holds the rare distinction of being a pure and dedicated Indian e-government company.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 0.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales jumped 19.7% YoY to Rs 25.34 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

