Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesha Ecosphere reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ganesha Ecosphere reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 363.38 crore

Net loss of Ganesha Ecosphere reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 27.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 363.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 386.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales363.38386.81 -6 OPM %6.1414.29 -PBDT16.3349.45 -67 PBT0.5935.93 -98 NP-0.5027.11 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit rises 365.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit rises 365.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 145.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Vigor Plast India standalone net profit rises 145.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 102.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 102.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases standalone net profit rises 23.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases standalone net profit rises 23.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon