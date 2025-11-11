Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit rises 365.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 161.96 croreNet profit of Kanpur Plastipack rose 365.66% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 161.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 151.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales161.96151.02 7 OPM %9.566.34 -PBDT13.606.09 123 PBT10.522.50 321 NP7.731.66 366
