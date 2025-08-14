Ganga Papers India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 62.36 croreNet profit of Ganga Papers India remain constant at Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 62.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales62.3665.73 -5 OPM %2.582.21 -PBDT1.000.97 3 PBT0.410.42 -2 NP0.310.31 0
