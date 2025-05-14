Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 118.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 61.66% to Rs 1642.04 croreNet profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 118.86% to Rs 244.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.66% to Rs 1642.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1015.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.62% to Rs 527.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 357.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.28% to Rs 5075.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3592.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1642.041015.73 62 5075.693592.64 41 OPM %13.468.92 -8.306.52 - PBDT333.56163.23 104 745.77522.26 43 PBT323.55152.82 112 703.28480.93 46 NP244.25111.60 119 527.40357.27 48
