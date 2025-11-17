Ashram Online.com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet loss of Ashram Online.com reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.08 50 OPM %-58.33-87.50 -PBDT-0.010.01 PL PBT-0.010.01 PL NP-0.020 0
