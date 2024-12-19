Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Valiant Laboratories Ltd, Tips Films Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd and OCCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 December 2024.

Valiant Laboratories Ltd, Tips Films Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd and OCCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 December 2024.

Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd surged 15.59% to Rs 118.11 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Valiant Laboratories Ltd soared 14.48% to Rs 128.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28764 shares in the past one month.

Tips Films Ltd spiked 14.34% to Rs 655.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3612 shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd spurt 11.19% to Rs 208.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30655 shares in the past one month.

OCCL Ltd exploded 10.71% to Rs 106.99. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51768 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Why this smallcap specialty chemicals stock zoomed 57% in 4 days? Details

grocery

Sales dip at 60% of Mumbai's offline grocery as quick commerce grows: Study

ChatGPT on WhatsApp

OpenAI's ChatGPT is now on WhatsApp: How to start texting with AI chatbot

china Flag, China

China tightens oversight of foreign accounting firms' domestic operations

Supriya Shrinate, Supriya, Shrinate

Cong claims Centre asked X to remove Shah's video from their platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon