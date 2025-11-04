Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 11.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.47% to Rs 567.32 croreNet profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 11.78% to Rs 66.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.47% to Rs 567.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 389.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales567.32389.99 45 OPM %21.2124.75 -PBDT107.5590.77 18 PBT68.6765.15 5 NP66.9759.91 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content