Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 11.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 11.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 45.47% to Rs 567.32 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 11.78% to Rs 66.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.47% to Rs 567.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 389.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales567.32389.99 45 OPM %21.2124.75 -PBDT107.5590.77 18 PBT68.6765.15 5 NP66.9759.91 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayEurope Winter Travel CostLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsGopichand Hinduja Passes AwayUpcoming IPO 2025
