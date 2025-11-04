Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit declines 19.77% in the September 2025 quarter

DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit declines 19.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 39.16% to Rs 270.00 crore

Net profit of DEE Development Engineers declined 19.77% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.16% to Rs 270.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 194.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales270.00194.02 39 OPM %16.3215.36 -PBDT35.5038.66 -8 PBT22.3426.14 -15 NP17.8622.26 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tsf Investments consolidated net profit rises 13.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Tsf Investments consolidated net profit rises 13.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 83.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 83.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 1.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 1.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 45.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 45.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayEurope Winter Travel CostLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsSchool Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon