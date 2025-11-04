DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit declines 19.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.16% to Rs 270.00 croreNet profit of DEE Development Engineers declined 19.77% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.16% to Rs 270.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 194.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales270.00194.02 39 OPM %16.3215.36 -PBDT35.5038.66 -8 PBT22.3426.14 -15 NP17.8622.26 -20
