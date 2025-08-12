Gautam Gems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.38% to Rs 23.48 croreNet profit of Gautam Gems remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 23.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.4825.91 -9 OPM %0.640.31 -PBDT0.080.08 0 PBT0.080.08 0 NP0.060.06 0
