Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 1.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 291.58 croreNet profit of Rolex Rings declined 1.50% to Rs 49.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 291.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 310.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales291.58310.76 -6 OPM %21.1222.89 -PBDT77.0075.99 1 PBT68.0066.59 2 NP49.1649.91 -2
