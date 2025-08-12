Trade-Wings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.54% to Rs 60.56 croreNet Loss of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 60.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales60.5659.06 3 OPM %-2.46-1.85 -PBDT0.11-0.31 LP PBT-0.01-0.40 98 NP-0.01-0.40 98
