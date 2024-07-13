Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.46% to Rs 25.91 crore

Net profit of Gautam Gems declined 84.62% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.46% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.9127.120.311.920.080.540.080.520.060.39