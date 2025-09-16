Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sattrix Information Security jumps on U.S. joint venture registration

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Sattrix Information Security hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 255.20 after the company announced that its U.S. joint venture, World Tech Nexus LLC, has received business registration.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, the venture will focus on IT and cybersecurity solutions, including managed services, compliance, and enterprise digital transformation for U.S. and global clients. It is co-founded by Sattrix, World Tech Edge PTE Ltd, and Ali Yavari.

The company said the joint venture marks a decisive step in its global expansion strategy and will help establish a stronger presence in the North American cybersecurity market. The venture aims to leverage the experience of co-founders Mohammad Mobasseri and Richard Rundle, who bring decades of distribution and IT expertise across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

 

Founded in 2013, Sattrix Information Security provides end-to-end cybersecurity solutions across India, the U.S., the Middle East, and Malaysia. The company said the move reinforces its long-term goal of becoming a global leader in cybersecurity solutions.

On a consolidated basis, Sattrix Information Security's net profit surged 319.54% to Rs 3.65 crore on 47.34% increase in net sales to Rs 22.44 crore in H2FY25 over H2FY24.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

