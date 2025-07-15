Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GBPUSD off two-week low on business reforms, FTSE hits 9000 for first time

GBPUSD off two-week low on business reforms, FTSE hits 9000 for first time

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
British Pound edged up from a three-week low. GBPUSD pair currently trades at 1.3460, up 0.17% on the day. UK Government noted that new changes to how the UK Internal Market Act works to benefit businesses. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are down 0.54% at 115.81 right now but saw repeated support around Rs 115.50 mark. UKs new reforms will ensure businesses can trade smoothly across the UKs four nations, helping them operate more efficiently and with greater certainty. Changes respond directly to business feedback and are a key part of the governments Plan for Change to unlock investment and jobs, raise living standards and drive long-term growth. UKs FTSE 100 share index soared to 9000 points for the first time following this.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

