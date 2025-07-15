Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Ent board approves Rs 1,500 cr NCD issue on private placement basis

Brigade Ent board approves Rs 1,500 cr NCD issue on private placement basis

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Brigade Enterprises announced that its board of directors has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis in one or more tranches, for a total amount of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the board meeting was held as scheduled on Monday, 14 July 2025, during which the proposal for raising funds through NCDs was reviewed and approved. The fundraising is subject to applicable regulatory and statutory approvals.

The company also mentioned that the debentures may be listed, with the final decision on listing and other issuance terms to be determined by the board of directors or a designated committee at the time of allotment.

 

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The company reported a 19.76% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 246.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 206.09 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 14.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,460.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The counter rose 0.74% to settle at Rs 1,092.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sun Pharma launches Leqselvi in US; settles litigation with Incyte Corp

Sun Pharma launches Leqselvi in US; settles litigation with Incyte Corp

India's per capita vegetable oil consumption for food set to mark growth of 2.5% over next decade

India's per capita vegetable oil consumption for food set to mark growth of 2.5% over next decade

Dollar index near 3-week high ahead of US inflation data

Dollar index near 3-week high ahead of US inflation data

G M Breweries slides after Q1 PAT plunges 57% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

G M Breweries slides after Q1 PAT plunges 57% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

Japanese markets advance, Nikkei up 0.55%

Japanese markets advance, Nikkei up 0.55%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon