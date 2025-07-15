Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's per capita vegetable oil consumption for food set to mark growth of 2.5% over next decade

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2025-2034 noted today that India, the worlds second largest consumer and leading importer of vegetable oil, is projected to sustain a per capita food consumption growth of 2.5% p.a., reaching 13 kg/person by 2034. This substantial increase will be the result of increases in the crushing of domestically produced oilseeds, supported by numerous government programmes to increase production. However, imports of mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia are expected to decline so as to rely less on vegetable oil imports. The country is projected to continue its strong growth in vegetable oil imports at 2.0% p.a., reaching 21 Mt by 2034, to meet increasing demand driven by population growth, urbanisation, and rising disposable incomes. At the same time, the Indian government is carrying out several initiatives to reduce its dependency on imports.These programmes aim at implementing farming techniques and services to strengthen and support domestic production.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

